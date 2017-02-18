REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Rain postpones start of exhibition Clash at Daytona

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Terry Renna

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The first official NASCAR event of Speedweeks was postponed by rain at Daytona International Speedway.

The rain began during driver introductions Saturday night for the exhibition race. The Clash is the first event leading into the Feb. 26 season-opening Daytona 500.

NASCAR will stage the event Sunday at 11:30 a.m., just a few hours before qualifying for the Daytona 500.

Brad Keselowski is slated to start from the pole in a race comprised primarily of pole winners from last season. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is being replaced by Alex Bowman in the race because Earnhardt felt Bowman earned the right by substitute driving for Earnhardt last season. Earnhardt missed the second half of the year with a concussion.

Earnhardt is instead an analyst for this race for Fox Sports.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company