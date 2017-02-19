REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Logano takes advantage of late crash, wins Clash at Daytona

Posted On Sun. Feb 19th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Terry Renna

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano has won the Clash at Daytona, stealing a victory when leader Denny Hamlin and second-place Brad Keselowski wrecked on the final lap.

Hamlin led much of the 75-lap exhibition event – NASCAR’s first race of Speedweeks – but lost control while trying to block Keselowski just after taking the white flag for the final lap. Logano slipped by on the outside as Hamlin and Keselowski slowed down low.

Kyle Busch finished second, following by Alex Bowman and Danica Patrick.

Hamlin and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates looked like they would celebrate a four-car sweep. Hamlin, rookie Daniel Suarez, Matt Kenseth and Busch were running 1-2-3-4 down the stretch. But Keselowski and Logano teamed up to break up the four-car pack. Keselowski had a big run and looked like he would move to the front on the final lap, but Hamlin blocked him and caused contact that allowed Logano to celebrate in victory lane.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

