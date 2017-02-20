REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Deshaun Watson plans to fully participate in NFL combine

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — National championship quarterback Deshaun Watson plans to participate in every aspect of the NFL’s scouting combine.

Watson said Monday before the Davey O’Brien Award presentation that he will do everything he’s asked to do at the combine, which begins next week in Indianapolis. That will include throwing and running before his pro day prior to the NFL draft in April.

Six weeks after his last-second touchdown pass pushed Clemson past Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game, Watson picked up his second consecutive O’Brien trophy as the nation’s top quarterback. He is the first repeat winner of the O’Brien since Oklahoma’s Jason White in 2003 and 2004.

Watson also won the Manning, Johnny Unitas and Bobby Bowden awards, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns.

