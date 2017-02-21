REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Soccer star Abby Wambach gets engaged to Christian writer

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
Retired U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach has announced her engagement to Christian writer Glennon Doyle Melton.

Melton posted a photo of two hands flashing diamond rings on Facebook Saturday with the note, “Abby and I decided to hold hands forever. Love Wins.”

Wambach posted the same photo on Instagram on Sunday . She writes in the caption: “Happy.”

Wambach announced last year that she was getting divorced from Sarah Huffman after three years of marriage.

Melton wrote on her Momastery blog in August that she was separating from her husband.

In addition to her blog, Melton has written a pair of best-selling memoirs.

