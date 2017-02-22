Former NFL players union director dies at age 76

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ed Garvey, the lawyer who led the National Football League Players Association through strikes in 1974 and 1982, has died at age 76.

Garvey was the players’ union counsel and executive director from 1971-83.

Garvey graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1969 and joined the Minneapolis firm that later represented the fledgling NFLPA. Neither of the player strikes was particularly effective, and the 1982 walkout resulted in the season being shortened from 16 to nine games.

The nationally known labor attorney was a political heavyweight in Wisconsin, where he returned in 1983. Garvey ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Robert Kasten. In 1998, he took on incumbent Gov. Tommy Thompson, but lost after a tough campaign.

He later created a website that featured progressive political content.

Cress Funeral Service in Madison said arrangements for Garvey are pending.

