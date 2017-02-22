Pelicans' Cousins: He and Davis can 'wreak havoc' together

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins says his prayers have been answered.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ newest All-Star maintains that he liked Sacramento and initially wasn’t happy the Kings traded him Sunday night, but had long been “praying, praying, praying” for more elite talent on the roster to help him win. Cousins is the one who wound up being sent away, but to a team where he’ll join with fellow 6-foot-11 All-Star Anthony Davis.

Practicing with the Pelicans for the first time Wednesday, Cousins says the adjustment could take time, but that he and Davis can “wreak havoc” on the NBA.

Cousins also says he’ll try to dial back his on-court disposition in hopes of avoiding technical fouls.

Davis and Cousins debut as Pelicans teammates Thursday night at home against Houston.

