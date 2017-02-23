AP Source: Mavericks get Noel from 76ers for Bogut, Anderson

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Dallas Mavericks have acquired big man Nerlens Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a protected first-round draft pick.

The two teams agreed on the deal on Thursday before the trade deadline. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced by either team.

The 22-year-old Noel was the sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft. He clashed with the Sixers at times during his stay due to a logjam in the frontcourt that also included Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid. He gives the Mavericks an athletic, defensive-minded power forward who will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Yahoo Sports first reported the trade.