REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

AP Source: Mavericks get Noel from 76ers for Bogut, Anderson

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Dallas Mavericks have acquired big man Nerlens Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a protected first-round draft pick.

The two teams agreed on the deal on Thursday before the trade deadline. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced by either team.

The 22-year-old Noel was the sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft. He clashed with the Sixers at times during his stay due to a logjam in the frontcourt that also included Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid. He gives the Mavericks an athletic, defensive-minded power forward who will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Yahoo Sports first reported the trade.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company