REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

AP study: 113 percent average raise in baseball arbitration

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

NEW YORK (AP) — An Associated Press study finds that San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers landed the biggest raise of all the hefty salary increases in salary arbitration.

The 168 players eligible for arbitration as of mid-December averaged a 113 percent raise.

Myers received a 26-fold increase from $523,900 to an average of $13.8 million as part of an $83 million, six-year contract.

St. Louis right-hander Carlos Martinez is next with a 18-fold hike from $539,000 to an average of $10.2 million. He is followed by Atlanta outfielder Ender Inciarte with an 11-fold raise from $523,000 to an average of $6.1 million.

Last year, players who filed for arbitration averaged a 96 percent increase.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company