Kansas guard Graham apologizes after traffic warrant arrest

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Devonte Graham was arrested on a traffic-related warrant hours after helping the third-ranked Jayhawks to a record-tying 13th consecutive Big 12 Conference title with a win over TCU.

The school says Graham was arrested Wednesday night for failing to appear in court last July after being ticketed for driving with an expired license plate. He was free on bond.

Graham said Thursday that he was driving an ex-teammate’s car and thought the ticket had been paid, leading to what he calls his “inattention” to a notice he received requiring him to appear in court.

Graham says he “learned a lesson the hard way,” and that he’s sorry.

Kansas coach Bill Self says Graham made a mistake. Kansas next plays Saturday at Texas.

