IOC suggests more changes needed in Olympic host bidding

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
The International Olympic Committee wants to proceed with changes that could result in both the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games awarded in September.

An internal letter written by IOC President Thomas Bach’s spokesman suggests further adjustments are needed in the way Olympic hosts are chosen. It references Bach’s statement from last year, saying the “process produces too many losers.”

In December, Bach floated the idea about awarding both the 2024 Games, as scheduled, along with the 2028 Games.

Los Angeles and Paris are the two remaining candidates from a list that began with five cities. Budapest, Hungary, said this week it was withdrawing.

The internal letter, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, was first reported by Inside The Games.

