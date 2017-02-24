REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Kansas star Jackson charged with criminal damage

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas star freshman Josh Jackson has been charged with misdemeanor criminal damage after allegedly vandalizing a woman’s car outside a Lawrence bar.

A press release from the district attorney’s office says police responded to a report Dec. 9. The case against Jackson was filed in Douglas County District Court on Friday.

The release says witnesses told investigators that Jackson had kicked a door and rear taillight during an argument with the owner of the car.

About $1,200 of damage was done to the door and taillight. Damage exceeding $1,000 can be charged as a felony, but the release says Jackson was charged with a misdemeanor because the state couldn’t prove he was responsible for all the damage.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company