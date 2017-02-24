Nationals announce deal with free-agent catcher Matt Wieters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals have announced their agreement with free-agent catcher Matt Wieters.

The team also said Friday that it has put first baseman Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a strained left forearm, making room on the 40-man roster for Wieters.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Wieters agreed to the deal on Tuesday, pending a physical.

The contract is worth $10.5 million in 2017, and Wieters has a player option for another $10.5 million in 2018.

Wieters, 30, is a four-time All-Star who has played his entire major league career with the Baltimore Orioles. He has a .256 career batting average with 117 homers and 437 RBIs over eight seasons.

Last year, Wieters hit .244 with 17 homers and 66 RBIs in 124 games.