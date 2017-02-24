REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Transgender boy wins in first round of girls tournament

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — Mack Beggs, a 17-year-old transgender boy, has defeated his female opponent in the first round of match in the Texas state wrestling tournament.

Controversially, Beggs is competing against girls because the state’s governing policy for athletics requires students to wrestle against the gender listed on their birth certificates.

Beggs reached the tournament after two opponents forfeited rather than wrestle him in the regional tournament. He improved to 53-0 with the win over Taylor Latham in the 110-pound class on Friday.

At the match’s end he shook hands with Latham before pointing high in the stands to cheering fans wearing the colors of his school, Euless Trinity.

Seconds later, his coach whisked Beggs and his grandmother into an area restricted to athletes and coaches.

