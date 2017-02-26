Jansrud wins men's super-G title as Fill takes race win

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud secured the men’s World Cup super-G title on home snow as Peter Fill won Sunday’s race.

Italian skier Fill won by 0.1 seconds from Austrian Hannes Reichelt, with third place going to Canadian Erik Guay, 0.23 seconds off the lead.

Reigning Olympic super-G champion Jansrud finished seventh to secure the super-G title with a race to spare as he leads by 126 points from Aleksander Aamodt Kilde with a maximum of 100 points available at the last race next month.

Jansrud said he wasn’t taking too many risks as he tried to secure the title.

“I tried to attack but didn’t quite manage to take the risks I usually do in super-G. Had I run off the course, the race for the crystal globe would have been far too exciting,” he said in comments reported by Norwegian agency NTB. “I can gamble but I’m not stupid.”

It’s Jansrud’s second career super-G title, but the sixth in a row for Norwegian skiers.

The result caps a strong week for Jansrud, which also saw him win a downhill Saturday and take the World Cup lead in that event with one race remaining.