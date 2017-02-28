REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

AP source: Joe Blanton, Nats agree to $4M, 1-year contract

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

WASHINGTON (AP) — Setup man Joe Blanton and the Washington Nationals agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the agreement had not been announced.

The 36-year-old Blanton was a free agent after pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, when the right-hander went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 innings across 75 regular-season appearances. He then went 1-0 and allowed only one hit in five scoreless innings in four games for LA during an NL Division Series victory over Washington.

Formerly a starter in the majors, Blanton has become a reliever and adds to the Nationals’ crop of bullpen arms. The team does not have an experienced closer after Mark Melancon left as a free agent to sign with the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, signed reliever Sergio Romo from the Giants to fill Blanton’s previous setup role.

Blanton is 99-93 with a 4.35 ERA in 12 seasons with six clubs. He has appeared in a total of 376 games, 124 in relief.

He joins a Nationals bullpen that also includes Shawn Kelley, Blake Treinen, Koda Glover, Oliver Perez, Sammy Solis and Trevor Gott.

Blanton’s agreement, which also includes up to $1 million in performance bonuses, was first reported by The Washington Post.

