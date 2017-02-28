REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Baylor suspends football player hit with protective order

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
Baylor safety Travon Blanchard has been suspended after the school was notified that a protective order had been issued against him.

The Baylor athletic department released a statement Tuesday, saying it was aware of the complaint made by a woman against Blanchard through the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Baylor says it was notified on Feb. 7 and appropriate campus student-conduct process was initiated. Blanchard was suspended indefinitely from all team-related activities.

Baylor is facing at least six federal and state lawsuits as well as a federal civil rights investigation into claims the school and football program ignored, mishandled or tried to cover up reports of sexual or physical abuse and other criminal misdeeds across campus for years under former coach Art Briles and former school president Kenneth Starr.

