REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jets inform Darrelle Revis that he's being released

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have informed cornerback Darrelle Revis that they are releasing him, ending his second tenure with the team which was marked by a slip in play because of injuries and age.

Revis, 31, was scheduled to make $15 million, including a $2 million roster bonus, next season – but that would have been a lofty salary for an aging player who admittedly had a subpar year.

The move Tuesday, which was expected, makes Revis a free agent while also clearing about $9.3 million on the salary cap.

Revis is also facing aggravated assault and other charges alleging he was in a fight with two men on Feb. 12 in Pittsburgh, but his legal issues aren’t believed to have played a role in the Jets’ decision.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company