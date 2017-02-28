Michael Phelps talks to Congress about athlete drug testing

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Phelps is to be in Washington to speak out in support of more consistent drug testing for competitive athletes.

The retired swimmer is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday before a congressional committee looking into ways to improve the international anti-doping system.

In a witness statement posted on the committee’s website, Phelps expresses his frustration in seeing athletes he knows are cheating “break through performance barriers in unrealistic time frames.” While Phelps says the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s demanding drug testing process “takes a toll,” he adds that it’s worth it to “keep the sport clean and fair.”

Phelps says he hopes one day that someone will break his record of 28 Olympic medals, but says that person needs “a fair opportunity to compete.”

USADA CEO Travis Tygart was also scheduled to testify.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company