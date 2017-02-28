REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Nelly scolds Mike Piazza for dissing St. Louis restaurants

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Nelly has promised to bring baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza back to eat in the rapper’s hometown of St. Louis after Piazza spoke ill of the city’s restaurant scene.

Piazza recently bought in an Italian soccer club. He told The New York Times for a story published last week that he had met with groups looking for expansion franchises in Major League Soccer. A St. Louis group is pushing for an expansion team, but Piazza told the Times, “I’d rather be poor in Italy than based in St. Louis. You can’t get a good meal there!”

Nelly apparently bumped into Piazza and tweeted a video of himself with the catcher early Tuesday. Nelly promises to bring Piazza home to eat on “the hill,” the city’s hub for Italian cuisine.

