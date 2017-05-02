REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

USF football player charged with sexual battery

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida police have arrested a 22-year-old University of South Florida football player on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

In a news release sent Tuesday, USF police said they arrested LaDarrius Divonta Jackson at 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

According to police, Jackson allegedly assaulted a female acquaintance Monday afternoon in student housing. Records don’t list a defense lawyer.

Team officials released a statement saying Jackson has been removed from all team activities.

A bio on the USF football website says Jackson is from Birmingham, Alabama. He’s a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior defensive end who played in seven games last season with three tackles. He joined USF after transferring from Hinds Community College in Jackson, Mississippi.

