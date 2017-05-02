REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Zuccarello leads Rangers to 4-1 win over Senators in Game 3

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
AP Photo
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

NEW YORK (AP) — Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist to lead New York to a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, cutting the Rangers’ deficit to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Michael Graber, Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg also scored, and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 26 shots for the Rangers. New York has won three straight playoff games at Madison Square Garden after losing six straight on home ice, including Game 3 of the first round against Montreal.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who had four goals in Ottawa’s 6-5 double-overtime win in Game 2, scored again for the Senators, and Craig Anderson finished with 26 saves.

Game 4 is Thursday night.

