REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

23 player selected to US Women's national hockey team

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — USA Hockey has selected 23 players to the women’s national team for the Olympics, and all but two helped the United States earn the gold medal at the Women’s World Championship last month.

Hilary Knight, who scored the overtime winner over Canada to give the U.S. women their fourth straight title at the world championship, is one of 12 members selected who also played on the silver medal-winning 2014 Olympic team.

The others include: Meghan Duggan, Kacey Bellamy, Megan Bozek, Alex Carpenter, Kendall Coyne, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Gigi Marvin and Lee Stecklein.

Forwards Kelli Stack and Haley Skarupa, who played at worlds, were replaced by Dani Cameranesi and Annie Pankowski.

A roster-leading six players are from Minnesota. Former Gophers star Robb Stauber is the head coach.

Players and staff will relocate to the Tampa area in September to train in preparation for the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company