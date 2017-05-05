Hawks' Wilcox out as GM, Budenholzer no longer president

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Budenholzer is resigning as the Atlanta Hawks’ president of basketball operations and will remain as coach.

The Hawks also have removed Wes Wilcox as general manager as part of the reorganization of their front office announced on Friday.

The team announced that Wilcox resigned and will become a special adviser to ownership and will begin a search for a new general manager.

The Hawks also say Budenholzer will remain involved in personnel decisions.

The changes come after the Hawks dipped to 43-39 this season and lost to the Washington Wizards in the opening round of the playoffs.

Budenholzer was promoted to president of basketball operations after a 60-win season in 2014-15, when the Hawks earned the top seed in the East and reached the conference final before getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

