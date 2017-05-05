Italy: Muntari's ban after protesting against racism lifted

ROME (AP) — The Italian soccer federation has rescinded Sulley Muntari’s one-match ban for walking off the field in response to racist abuse during a Serie A game.

The Pescara player received a yellow card at Cagliari for protesting about the abuse and was booked again for leaving the field without following procedures. The Ghanaian’s two yellow cards amounted to a red and an automatic one-game ban.

It was lifted on Friday, following global protests, by the Italian football federation’s appeal court.

