LaVar Ball's company unveils son Lonzo Ball's $495 shoes

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The company run by the outspoken father of top NBA prospect Lonzo Ball has unveiled a signature shoe for the former UCLA star with an eye-popping price tag of $495 a pair.

LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand unveiled the ZO2 Prime on Thursday and is taking pre-orders on its website. The black sneaker accented in gold is described as “meticulously developed at every stage by Lonzo Ball.” The listing says the shoes will ship by Nov. 24. Buyers may be out of luck if the shoes don’t fit. The listing says there will be no refunds or exchanges.

The price tag has prompted criticism from some, including Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal .

LaVar Ball answered his critics on Twitter , writing: “If you can’t afford the ZO2’S, you’re NOT a BIG BALLER!”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company