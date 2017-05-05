REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Manfred: MLB considers guidelines for racist taunts

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says all 30 teams are being surveyed as they consider instituting league-wide guidelines for handling fans who make racist remarks like those at Fenway Park earlier this week.

Manfred spoke Friday before the Minnesota Twins hosted the Boston Red Sox, who were at the center of the controversy this week after a fan directed racial slurs at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones. Another fan was removed and banned for life from Fenway Park the next day for making a racist remark.

Manfred says the goal is to make sure players feel comfortable in every ballpark. He says they want to hear from all 30 teams on their methods before deciding on what changes they can make to address the issue.

