REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Orioles LHP Miley hit by 2 consecutive liners, leaves game

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles left-hander Wade Miley was struck by two consecutive line drives in the first inning and removed from Baltimore’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

After Jose Abreu hit Miley on the left wrist with a comebacker, the pitcher was examined by a trainer, insisted he was OK and stayed in the game.

Two pitches later, Avisail Garcia ripped a liner that struck Miley in the back of the left leg. He scrambled to his feet, but that was the last of his 12 pitches Friday night.

Miley walked off the field on his power and was replaced by Gabriel Ynoa, who retired the side after Abreu and Garcia reached first base with singles.

Miley gave up three hits and got two outs in the shortest start of his career.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company