Penguins' Crosby passes concussion test, might play Game 5

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sidney Crosby passed his concussion baseline test and is a game-time decision for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 against the Washington Capitals.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday that Crosby had a few good days. Winger Conor Sheary is also a game-time decision after passing a baseline test.

Crosby took a hit to the head in Game 3 Monday in Pittsburgh and missed Game 4 Wednesday. He skated in full gear Thursday and took part in a full-contact practice Friday.

Crosby missed the optional morning skate, but Sullivan says the captain has improved enough to make him a possibility for Game 5.

Crosby has two goals and two assists in parts of three games in this series. Pittsburgh leads 3-1.

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno .

More AP NHL: http://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company