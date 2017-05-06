Wizards' Oubre suspended for Game 4 for knocking over Olynyk

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been suspended for Game 4 for charging and knocking over Boston Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk.

The NBA on Saturday announced the suspension without pay for “charging and making forceful and unwarranted contact.” Game 4 is Sunday evening in Washington.

Oubre’s outburst in the second quarter of Game 3 on Thursday resulted in a flagrant 2 foul and an ejection. Olynyk knocked him to the ground on an illegal screen, and Oubre leapt to his feet, sprinted at him and bowled him over.

The Wizards won 116-89 to cut the Celtics’ lead to 2-1 in the second round. That game featured two other ejections and eight technical fouls.

More AP NBA: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company