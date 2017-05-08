Mets says Harvey will return to mound Friday at Milwaukee

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Harvey is to rejoin the New York Mets’ rotation Friday at Milwaukee after serving a three-day suspension for not showing up at Citi Field for a game last weekend.

Mets manager Terry Collins made the announcement Monday, a day after the team announced the discipline for the 28-year-old pitcher.

Collins says Harvey will return to the Mets on Tuesday and it is up to the pitcher whether to address teammates as a group or individually.

The suspension is costing Harvey $84,016 of his $5,125,000 salary. Collins says he expects Harvey’s agent, Scott Boras, to challenge the discipline.

