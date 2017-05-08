REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson arrested in Miami

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a wide receiver for the New York Jets has been charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice after sparring with officials who asked him to leave a Miami music festival.

A Miami Police Department arrest report says 23-year-old Robby Anderson refused an order by a police lieutenant to sit on the ground and pushed the officer and other officials at the Rolling Loud festival Sunday evening.

A hearing is scheduled for May 15.

A phone number wasn’t available for Anderson, who is from South Florida. An undrafted rookie from Temple, Anderson caught 42 passes for 587 yards last season.

In a statement the Jets said they’re “aware of the situation” but have no comment.

