Always Dreaming checks into Pimlico's Stall 40 for Preakness

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming has made himself right at home at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course in Stall 40, which has sheltered many of the greatest champions in horse racing history.

The bay colt was in excellent spirits Tuesday after traveling from Churchill Downs to Pimlico, where he will spend the next 11 days before running in the Preakness.

Always Dreaming was being pampered by assistant trainer Ginny DePasquale, who will be joined by her boss, trainer Todd Pletcher, on Wednesday.

DePasquale said: “The horse looks very bright-eyed. He looks very happy.”

Stall 40 is traditionally filled by the Kentucky Derby winner. Secretariat and Seattle Slew are among several Triple Crown winners who stayed there.

Always Dreaming is the first Derby winner in Stall 40 since California Chrome in 2014.

The 1 3/16-mile Preakness will be run May 20.

