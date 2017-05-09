Buffalo Bills hire Brandon Beane as general manager

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills hired Brandon Beane to fill their general manager vacancy in yet another indication of rookie head coach Sean McDermott’s growing influence over team decisions.

The Bills announced the move on Tuesday. Beane’s hiring completes a short search process, which began after Doug Whaley and his entire scouting staff were fired the day after completing the NFL draft. The hiring also completes Buffalo’s front-office overhaul, which began with coach Rex Ryan being fired in the final week of last season.

The 40-year-old Beane has spent his entire 19-season NFL career working up the Carolina Panthers’ ranks, including the past two as the team’s assistant GM under Dave Gettleman. It’s in Carolina where Beane had direct ties to McDermott, who was hired by the Bills in January after spending the previous six seasons as the Panthers defensive coordinator.

“Brandon stood out to Kim and as I as he embodies the type of leader and type of person we want in our organization,” Terry Pegula said in a statement released by the team. “We feel his vast understanding and experience in many facets of football operations will be invaluable to our club moving forward.”

Beane’s familiarity with McDermott also helps, and made him the frontrunner for the Buffalo job during what became a cursory search process in which just four candidates had formal interviews. Green Bay Packers player personnel director Brian Gutekunst, Houston Texans player-personnel director Brian Gaine and Philadelphia Eagles college scouting director Trey Brown were also interviewed by team owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

Upon firing Whaley, Pegula said he was seeking a GM who would have a collaborative front-office structure.

That was a clear nod to McDermott, the first-time, 42-year-old coach who has quickly assumed vast amount of authority over the past four months. McDermott has become the sole voice of the Bills in discussing all team-related issues, including free agency and the draft.

Beane brings with him a wealth of experience in having been involved in scouting, draft selections and contract negotiations. He spent seven years as the Panthers director of football operations and was the team’s interim general manager over the final 10 games of the 2012 season after Marty Hurney was fired.

In Buffalo, Beane joins a franchise in the midst of yet another front-office overhaul during what’s now grown into a 17-year playoff drought – the longest active streak in North America’s four pro leagues.

Beane becomes the Bills’ seventh GM since the drought began in 2000.

