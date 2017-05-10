Urias' no-hit bid broken up by McCutchen's double in 7th



LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew McCutchen doubled to lead off the seventh inning, ending Julio Urias’ no-hit bid for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

The Pittsburgh Pirates star ripped a 2-2 pitch into the left field corner that bounced over the wall. Left fielder Andrew Toles appeared to injure his right knee attempting to make a diving catch and left the game.

Urias, a 20-year-old left-hander, struck out five and walked two on 95 pitches before leaving after 6 1/3 innings. It was the longest of his 18 major league starts.

Urias walked Gregory Polanco leading off the second inning and Chris Bostick with one out in the fifth. Bostick was thrown out trying to steal second while Gift Ngoepe struck out to end the inning.

Josh Harrison reached when Urias misplayed a soft grounder to the left of the mound with two outs in the fourth but was stranded when Jordy Mercer flew out to the warning track in right field.

McCutchen had the hardest out against Urias leading off the fifth, flying out to a leaping Andrew Toles just in front of the fence in left field.

Mercer hit a hard line drive into the glove of first baseman Cody Bellinger to end the sixth.

The Dodgers led 2-0 when Urias was pulled.

