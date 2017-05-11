LEADING OFF: Mets' Harvey returns; Cards go for 7th in a row



A look at what’s happening around the majors Friday:

—

HARVEY’S RETURN

Matt Harvey is scheduled to make his first start for the New York Mets since serving a three-day suspension for skipping a game last weekend following a late night on the town. The 28-year-old right-hander acknowledged on Tuesday that he was out after last Friday night’s game “past curfew” and then played golf Saturday morning. He did not show up at Citi Field for that night’s game against Miami and took “full blame” for that. Harvey was scheduled to start Sunday afternoon, but when he arrived at the ballpark he was sent home by the team. Harvey (2-2), who apologized to his teammates, the fans and the organization, will face the Brewers and Matt Garza (1-0) in Milwaukee.

GOING FOR LUCKY No. 7

St. Louis erased a four-run deficit on Wednesday night and rallied to beat Miami 7-5 for the Cardinals’ sixth straight victory. They’ll be going for No. 7 in a row on Friday night to kick off an eight-game homestand when right-hander Mike Leake (4-1) takes the mound against the Chicago Cubs. Leake is looking to extend a personal four-game win streak and he’ll be opposed by Eddie Butler, who’ll be making his Cubs debut after spending the last three seasons with Colorado.

LOOKING TO BOUNCE BACK

Minnesota Twins ace right-hander Ervin Santana (5-1, 1.72) will try to rebound from his first loss this season when he faces Indians righty Josh Tomlin (2-3, 7.12) in the opener of a three-game series at Cleveland on Friday night. Santana allowed a season-high six runs in six innings to Boston last Sunday.

KEEPING IT SIMPLE

After Washington’s home game against Baltimore was rained out Thursday night, the Nationals announced that they will skip Thursday starter A.J. Cole and keep the same pitching lineup they set in place for their next series against visiting Philadelphia: Tanner Roark, Gio Gonzalez, Max Scherzer. Meanwhile, the Orioles pushed back their starting rotation. Dylan Bundy, Thursday’s scheduled starter, will go Friday at Kansas City, followed by Chris Tillman and Kevin Gausman.

AIMING FOR YAZ

Albert Pujols will enter the Angels’ game against the Detroit Tigers needing two RBIs to tie Carl Yastrzemski for 13th on baseball’s career list. Pujols has 1,842 RBIs, including 25 this season for Los Angeles.

ROLLIN’ RICK

After ending a four-game losing skid in his last outing, Rick Porcello (2-4) will take the mound for Boston in the opener of a three-game homestand against Tampa Bay, which will start Alex Cobb (2-3). Porcello, the AL Cy Young winner last year, has a 1.69 ERA in his last four starts.

—

