REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mets closer Familia has clot in shoulder, surgery possible

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets closer Jeurys Familia has an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder that might require surgery.

The Mets say in a statement Thursday the 27-year-old right-hander will be examined by Dr. Robert Thompson in St. Louis on Friday. Thompson treated starter Matt Harvey last year when he had thoracic outlet syndrome.

The diagnosis was revealed a day after Familia gave up four runs while getting just one out in the ninth inning of a loss to San Francisco. He was pitching for a third straight day.

In 2012, Mets pitcher Dillon Gee had surgery to remove a blood clot from his arm and missed the rest of the season.

Familia has made just 11 appearances this year after serving a 15-game suspension to start the season for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company