Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler title defense

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state lawmakers are considering a bill that could disqualify transgender athletes if their hormone therapy endangers opponents.

The move comes less than three months after transgender wrestler Mack Beggs won a Texas girls’ state championship. Critics said his steroid therapy treatment gave him an unfair advantage against girls who risked injury to wrestle him.

Beggs wants to wrestle next year, when he will be a senior.

Under NCAA rules, athletes transitioning from female to male are allowed to compete on men’s teams while taking testosterone, but can’t compete on women’s teams. Beggs wanted to wrestle against boys, but was barred from doing so because Texas requires athletes to compete against the gender listed on their birth certificates.

