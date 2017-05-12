REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Orioles' Adam Jones donates $20K to Negro Leagues museum

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Nick Wass

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, the target of racial taunts during a recent game in Boston, has donated $20,000 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jones plans to visit the museum and speak with its president, Bob Kendrick, on Saturday before the Orioles continue their series against the Kansas City Royals.

The museum founded by a group of former Negro Leagues stars is located in the historic 18th and Vine district, a hub of black culture in Kansas City during the first half of the 20th century.

The abuse of Jones on May 1 in Boston touched off a discussion of racism across the sports landscape. Major League Baseball is reviewing security protocols at all 30 of its stadiums, and the Red Sox banished a fan from Fenway Park for using a racial slur against another fan in a separate incident.

