Ovechkin played through hamstring, knee injuries in playoffs

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin played through hamstring and knee injuries that hampered him in the playoffs.

Ovechkin says he felt something in his hamstring during Game 3 of the second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins and needed injections to numb the pain the rest of the way. A hit by Toronto’s Nazem Kadri in Game 5 of the first round caused the left knee injury, which Ovechkin downplayed.

The 31-year-old captain had eight points in 13 playoff games as Washington was eliminated before the conference finals for the ninth time in as many chances. At the Capitals’ exit-day meetings Friday, he didn’t say how badly the injuries affected his play but they were bad enough not to play for Russia at the world championships.

