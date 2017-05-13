Afghan wounded warriors compete for spot in Invictus Games

Posted On Sat. May 13th, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Wounded warriors from Afghanistan’s National Security Forces are competing for a spot in the Invictus Games to be held in Canada in September.

The NATO Resolute Support mission hosted a selection event Saturday for seven openings on the Afghan forces wounded warriors’ team that will compete against soldiers and veterans from 17 countries in Toronto.

The Invictus Games are an international Paralympic-style multi-sport event created by Britain’s Prince Harry. Afghan soldiers and veterans are taking part for the first time.

About 40 athletes participated in Kabul on Saturday but only seven athletes and several alternates will be chosen for the final team in indoor rowing, seated volleyball and power lifting events.

The third Invictus Games take place Sept. 23-30.

