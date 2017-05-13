Danica Patrick takes wild ride in fiery wreck at Kansas



KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Danica Patrick’s frustrating season continued Saturday night when Joey Logano turned into her entering the first turn and sent the No. 10 car headfirst into the wall at Kansas Speedway.

Eric Almirola plowed into Logano’s car as it skidded along the wall, the force of their impact sending the rear of the No. 43 into the air. Almirola’s car came to rest near the outside fence, and it took safety crews cutting off the roof to safely get him out.

Patrick got out of her flaming car after it came to rest on the apron. When Logano tried to speak to her as they got into an ambulance, Patrick appeared to brusquely brush him off.

Patrick and Logano were running just outside the top 10 with 67 laps to go.

