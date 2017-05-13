Dbacks' Iannetta has stitches in lip, fractured teeth, nose



AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta has several stitches in his lip, plus a couple of fractured teeth and a broken nose after getting hit in the face by a fastball.

Manager Torey Lovullo says Iannetta is “doing OK” a day after being struck Friday night by a 93 mph pitch from Pittsburgh’s Johnny Barbato.

Lovullo says tests for a concussion were negative and that Iannetta was still being monitored. Lovullo says the Diamondbacks are “very fortunate” it wasn’t worse.

There is a history of such incidents between the two teams, but Lovullo said that he in no way believes the Pirates were trying to hit Iannetta.

Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle says he feels “horrible” about what happened and has reached out to Iannetta. Hurdle was Iannetta’s first manager in the majors, in 2006 with the Colorado Rockies.

Barbato said he and Iannetta had exchanged texts and there were no hard feelings.

The Pirates were set to play Saturday night at Arizona. Iannetta hit a home run Friday night as the Diamondbacks won 11-4.

