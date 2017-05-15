REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jose Altuve back in lineup after switching to shoes that fit

AP Photo
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

MIAMI (AP) — Second baseman Jose Altuve is back in the Houston Astros’ lineup after giving his team a scare because his special Mother’s Day shoes were too snug.

Altuve began limping enough in the ninth inning of Sunday night’s game at the New York Yankees that manager A.J. Hinch replaced him with a pinch runner.

“He looked uncomfortable with his lower half – ankle, calf, hamstring,” Hinch said Monday. :It turned out to be his pink shoes. They were a little too tight. It was making his foot fall asleep. When he came to the bench he was sort of dumbfounded as to why I took him out.”

The Astros finished a 10-7 victory with Altuve in the dugout and Hinch breathing a sigh of relief that his star infielder wasn’t hurt.

“I went from being really, really worried about it to shaking my head,” Hinch said.

The Astros began a series Monday night in Miami with Altuve in the lineup. The pink shoes were not.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

