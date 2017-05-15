REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sheriff: Chiefs top draft pick Mahomes unharmed in robbery

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in Texas say rookie Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped injury after being robbed last weekend.

The Smith County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office says Mahomes and three other victims were stepping from a vehicle on a driveway outside Tyler on Friday night when a suspect approached and gestured he had a handgun in his waistband.

Investigators say the man took property from the victims and sped away. Deputies later arrested two suspects and recovered items taken during the holdup.

Smith County sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Coslin told The Associated Press that the robbery appeared random, and that Mahomes was not targeted.

Mahomes played at Texas Tech and last month was selected by the Chiefs with the 10th pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP-NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company