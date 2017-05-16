REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Andre Iguodala out for Warriors with soreness in left knee

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs with left knee soreness.

The Warriors announced the lineup just more than an hour before tipoff Tuesday night.

Iguodala had an MRI exam Monday that showed no serious damage after he was limited to 10 minutes in Sunday’s Game 1 win.

Fourth on Golden State in minutes during the postseason, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP is averaging 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Warriors acting coach Mike Brown says, “We feel like there’s a long list of guys we can choose from, based on who’s on the floor for the Spurs at the time and how our flow is offensively and defensively.”

