Marathon mistake sends some runners an extra half-mile

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Organizers of a Maine marathon are apologizing for a course error that caused many runners to go an extra half-mile, costing some a chance to run in next year’s Boston Marathon.

Officials with the Maine Coast Marathon say some runners in Sunday’s race were mistakenly directed down a dead end before looping back, bringing their total distance to about 26.7 miles. The error caused some Boston hopefuls to post times that are unlikely to qualify.

The course was corrected but, because not all runners ran the extra distance, officials say they can’t simply adjust the times.

Race director Charles Melton said they will offer refunds to those who missed qualifying for Boston because of the mistake.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company