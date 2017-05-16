REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Peyton Manning to host ESPY Awards in July

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peyton Manning will take the stage to host the ESPY Awards.

The retired two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will preside over the July 12 show honoring the past year’s best athletes and sports moments. The show will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Manning says the show’s 25th anniversary will include moments from the past.

He retired from the NFL two years ago, ending a career in which he became the league’s winningest quarterback. He won nine ESPYs during his career.

Manning is also known for his humorous commercials and hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company