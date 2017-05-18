Braves' Freeman fractured wrist, expected to miss 10 weeks



AP Photo/John Bazemore

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman suffered a fractured left wrist when he was hit by a pitch and is expected to miss about 10 weeks.

Freeman was hit by Toronto’s Aaron Loup during the fifth inning of an 8-4 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

X-rays taken afterward at SunTrust Park were inconclusive. Freeman had an MRI and other tests on Thursday. The Braves said those tests showed the fracture.

“Obviously, this is quite disappointing,” Freeman said, wearing a green cast on his left wrist. “Obviously it’s a tough blow. I’m going to do everything I can to get back as soon as I can.”

Freeman said he knows Loup had “no intent” to hit him with the pitch.

“He was just trying to get me out,” Freeman said. “The best way to get me out is to throw inside. He just threw one that got away.”

Freeman said he feared he suffered a fracture when first examined by trainer Jim Lovell on the field and Lovell “told me to squeeze his hand and obviously I couldn’t do it.”

No surgery will be required.

Freeman was Atlanta’s most productive hitter. He was hitting .341 and tied for the major league lead with 14 homers.

The Braves recalled infielder Rio Ruiz from Triple-A Gwinnett to start at third base against the Blue Jays on Thursday night. Utility player Jace Peterson is starting at first base.

“He’s irreplaceable,” Peterson said of Freeman. “I’m not going out there to do what Freddie Freeman does. I don’t think that’s possible.”

Braves general manager John Coppolella said he “will leave no stone unturned” in his search for help at first base through a trade. He said veteran first baseman Ryan Howard, who was released from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 8, is not an option.

Ruiz, primarily a third baseman, played in five games with Atlanta last season. The 22-year-old was hitting .262 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 37 games with Gwinnett.

Ruiz and utility infielder Johan Camargo were working at first base before batting practice on Thursday.

Freeman’s injury delivers a big hit to the Braves’ already thin infield. The team placed third baseman Adonis Garcia on the disabled list with Achilles tendinitis before Wednesday’s game.

