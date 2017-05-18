Getting closer: McGregor resolves Mayweather bout with UFC

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor has come to an agreement with UFC that has moved a proposed boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. closer to reality.

UFC President Dana White said he reached a deal with McGregor, MMA’s biggest star and lightweight champion, and will now start negotiations on a mega fight with the retired Mayweather that could be worth $1 billion.

McGregor confirmed the contract for the boxing match in a statement to Themaclife.com.

He says the most important part of the contract has been signed off on and now it’s up to Mayweather and his business partner, Al Haymon.

White and McGregor did not announce specifics of the deal.

Mayweather was in London this week and told reporters he would end his nearly two-retirement for what could be the richest payday in fight history.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company