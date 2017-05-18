REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Harden, James headline All-NBA first team

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland’s LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston’s James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.

Joining Harden and James on the first team were Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis. James and Westbrook each got 99 of a possible 100 first-team votes.

Harden made the first team for the third time. Westbrook, Leonard and Davis are now two-time first-teamers.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were second-team choices, joined by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Boston’s Isaiah Thomas.

The third All-NBA team includes Chicago’s Jimmy Butler, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, Washington’s John Wall and the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company